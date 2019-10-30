Robinson impressed with the reaction as Corby hit top spot

Ashley Robinson was impressed with the positive reaction from the Corby Town players as they hit top spot with a 3-1 success at Daventry Town last night (Tuesday).

Robinson and fellow joint-manager Gary Mulligan had been left bitterly disappointed after the Steelmen conceded three goals in the last 20 minutes as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at higher-ranked Redditch United in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy last Saturday.

But they bounced back in perfect fashion with a win at their Northamptonshire rivals, which saw them move two points clear at the summit in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central while also making it 10 league matches without defeat so far this season.

The Steelmen fell behind to Adam Confue’s 20th-minute shot but Jordon Crawford’s header and John Dean’s close-range finish gave them a 2-1 half-time advantage.

And it was the in-form Crawford who wrapped things up late on with his second of the game.

“I was really pleased with how the boys reacted after Saturday,” Robinson said.

“It wasn’t a bad performance at Redditch, we created a number of chances, we didn’t take them and that let them back into the game.

“We must have made seven or eight chances again at Daventry and we have taken three of them and we have done the right things at the right times.

“It was close to the complete performance because we defended well, we were resolute and we played some exceptional football at times.”

The Steelmen will now be looking to tighten their grip on top spot in back-to-back home matches, the first of which is against Kidlington at Steel Park on Saturday.

And the squad will be further boosted by the return of midfielder Joe Burgess after a four-match ban.

“We have got Joe available again and, with a lot of games coming up, we want to have the strongest squad fit and ready,” Robinson added.

“Joe is a good player and I would say we have missed him at times over the past four matches.

“Having him back definitely makes us even stronger.”