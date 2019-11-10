Robinson frustrated as Steelmen taste defeat

The hands on the heads tell the story as Corby Town suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kempston Rovers at Steel Park. Pictures by Alison Bagley

A combination of not being clinical enough in front of goal and two mistakes from Steelmen goalkeeper Dan George led to Corby’s downfall as they were knocked off top spot by Berkhamsted, who are now the only unbeaten side in the division.

The Steelmen will now be working to bounce back at rock-bottom Wantage Town next weekend but joint-boss Robinson was disappointed to see the 11-match unbeaten start end in the manner it did.

“It was very frustrating to be honest,” Robinson said.

Jordon Crawford reacts after scoring Corby's goal but it proved to be only a late consolation

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I said to the lads at half-time that we had created five or six good chances in the first half and not been clinical enough and we created five or six good chance in the second half and not been clinical enough again.

“But when that happens, you have to stay in the game and you have to do the right things at the right times and I thought we were doing that. The lads dug in and created chances right up until the end.

“But, at the same time, you can’t make two horrendous mistakes by our goalkeeper and expect to win a game.

“We have addressed that straightaway, he knows it himself. At the end of the day, it’s not good enough and we have to address it moving forward.

Two mistakes from goalkeeper Dan George proved costly as the Steelmen were beaten

“We played to our strengths and created some great chances but we just aren’t clinical enough.

“When a team comes here and sets up like that, you need to take your chances early doors because if you get one or two goals then it opens the game up.

“When they go one or two up themselves then they condense the game and make it a lot harder.

“The unbeaten run has been stopped but there’s no reason why we can’t go on another one.

“We will be in on Tuesday and Thursday and we have got to put it right on Saturday.

“We will go there (Wantage) with the right attitude and prepare for the game the same as we do every week.

“And if the players turn up with the right attitude and give 100 per cent and play how we want them to play, there is no reason why we can’t get a result at Wantage.”

Robinson, meanwhile, says he will need to get the “full story” of what happened to cause an altercation between George and a section of the Corby fans following the final whistle.

George had to be restrained from entering the main stand during some ugly scenes after the defeat.

And Robinson was clear in his feelings.

“We are going to address that straightaway,” he added.

“I am not having any of my players running to the crowd, especially our own fans, and pointing fingers.

“I need to get the full story. I need to get it from people who were in the stand and we will get Dan’s side of the story as well and then we will have to assess it.