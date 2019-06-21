Reynolds to stay with Diamonds

Zack Reynolds has committed his immediate future to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The full-back, who joined the club last summer, has signed a contract ahead of the new Southern League Premier Division Central campaign.

Reynolds was one of the outstanding performers in Diamonds’ debut season at Step 3 and featured in no fewer than 40 matches.

Boss Andy Peaks said: “I’m delighted Zack has committed to the club for next season, he was outstanding last season and key to our defensive record whilst providing a great outlet going forward as well.”

Peaks, meanwhile, also revealed that other members of last season’s squad have also verbally committed to stay at Hayden Road while new signings are expected to be added.

The club confirmed further details will be announced once players sign league forms from July 1 onwards.