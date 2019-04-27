'Professional performance' rounds it off nicely for Law's Poppies

Marcus Law felt Kettering Town rounded off their superb title-winning campaign with a “professional performance” as they thumped Stratford Town 5-1 at Latimer Park.

The visitors, who are managed by former Poppies boss Thomas Baillie, arrived with a much-changed and young squad as they rested a number of key players ahead of their play-off semi-final at King’s Lynn Town on Wednesday night.

But the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central champions showed no mercy.

Top scorer Rhys Hoenes opened the scoring and Brett Solkhon doubled the lead before the break.

Kian Williams pulled one back early in the second half but the Poppies powered away after that with Craig Stanley and Hoene's second making it 4-1 before Aaron O’Connor wrapped it up.

“I thought it was a very professional performance,” Law said.

“We could have quite easily taken our foot off the pedal and seen it out.

“I think we were a bit annoyed with ourselves for what we did last Saturday in terms of the performance (in the 1-0 home defeat to Barwell).

“The home fans hadn’t seen us win for a couple of weeks so it was good to go and finish it off.

“Over the past two years, I don’t think you can really question what the lads have given us. I am just over the moon.”

With the title having been won a couple of weeks ago, it’s given Law plenty of time to reflect on an excellent campaign in which he felt his team “just had too much for everyone”.

“We hit the ground running, teams were always chasing us, we always bounced back from any glitch and we have got quality throughout the side,” he added.

“Teams up against us always knew they were in a game and when we did lose, we identified how and why.

“But generally, I think we just had too much for everyone.”

Law also revealed he will be meeting the club’s board on Monday to discuss the plans for the summer and next season as the Poppies head into what is widely expected to be a Vanarama National League North campaign.

There is one more game for Kettering to play, however, as they will take on Premier Division South champions Weymouth in the Championship Match at Latimer Park next Saturday (3pm kick-off).