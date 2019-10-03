‘Power of the brand' is shown in Poppies' hunt

Chairman David Mahoney believes the “power of the brand” has been shown as Kettering Town’s hunt for a new manager picks up pace.

The deadline for applications for the vacant post at Latimer Park will pass at 6pm tomorrow (Friday) evening with Mahoney expecting the club’s board to have in excess of 30 “serious” applicants to assess before a shortlist is drawn up and the interview process begins.

It is understood a variety of managers both currently in and out of work have expressed an interest in the position, which was made available after Nicky Eaden was sacked following the 2-1 defeat at Sutton Coldfield Town in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies have no game this weekend with joint caretaker-managers Steve Kinniburgh and Luke Graham expected to be in charge when Kettering host Spennymoor Town a week on Saturday.

The interim joint bosses oversaw an improved display last weekend but the Poppies still slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Hereford, which means they remain third from bottom in the Vanarama National League North.

But the hunt for the next permanent boss looks set to intensify over the next week with Mahoney already impressed by the applications that have come in.

“By the time the deadline passes, we expect to have received around 35 what we would call serious applications,” the Poppies chairman said.

“I would say there is already a very good calibre of applications in there and it has been a good response to the position.

“The underlying message we have noticed in all of them is the recognition of the club’s history and the desire to get it back to where it once was.

“That fits in with our long-term plan but I just think those messages and the volume of applications shows the power of the brand.

“We will be looking over all the applications in detail and then drawing up a shortlist but we aren’t going to rush into anything.

“We have an unwelcome free weekend ahead of us so that gives us time to look at things but we are safe in the knowledge that Steve and Luke are looking after things.

“I think it’s likely that they will be in charge for the Spennymoor game but, by that time, I would expect the interview process to have started.

“They have steadied the ship and I think anyone who was at Hereford would agree it was an improved performance, which was encouraging to see."