Posh to headline Poppies' pre-season schedule

Kettering Town have confirmed their pre-season schedule as they gear up for a return to the Vanarama National League North.

The Poppies’ list of friendlies is headlined by a clash with Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United at Latimer Park on Saturday, July 13 while Northampton Town, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic will all send teams to take on Marcus Law’s side during the build-up.

Kettering will also, amongst other away friendlies, take a team to play Kettering Nomads on Tuesday, July 30 as part of Nomads’ 60th anniversary celebrations.

Kettering Town pre-season schedule (Saturday kick-offs 3pm, midweeks 7.45pm)

Tuesday, July 9: Coventry United (a), Thursday, July 11: Whitworth (a), Saturday, July 13: Peterborough United (h), Tuesday, July 16: Bedford Town (a), Thursday, July 18: Rothwell Corinthians (a), Saturday, July 20: Northampton Town XI (h), Tuesday, July 23: Barwell (a), Friday, July 26: Oxford United XI (h), Tuesday, July 30: Kettering Nomads (a), Thursday, August 1: Charlton Athletic XI (h).

Kettering Town will be holding a golf day at Overstone Park Golf Club in July.

The ‘Kettering Town Golf Classic’ will take place on Saturday, July 27 with the first tee-off time being at 2pm.

Rolls and refreshments will be available before play, there will be a mid-round bar at the ninth hole with prizes being presented at the completion of the event.

Teams of three to be joined by a member of the first-team playing squad or staff can enter for £200 while teams of four can also enter for the same price.

A team of four plus tee sponsorship is available for £250 while teebox and green sponsorships are priced at £50 each.

Anyone who would like to enter a team or help with sponsorship should contact Martin Bellamy on 07714 230709 or by email to martin.bellamy@ketteringtownfc.com or Luke Graham on 07841 049892 or by email to luke.graham@ketteringtownfc.com