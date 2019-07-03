Poppies to kick-off new season with a home clash

Kettering Town will mark their return to the Vanarama National League North with a home clash against old rivals AFC Telford United.

The opening-day clash will be at Latimer Park on Saturday, August 3 and nine more matches will follow in a hectic first month of the campaign for the Poppies and new manager Nicky Eaden.

Their first away game is on Tuesday, August 7 at King’s Lynn Town and that is followed by a clash at Darlington on August 10.

The first bank holiday weekend sees Kettering heading to Leamington on the Saturday before hosting Kidderminster Harriers on August 26.

A busy Christmas period sees them entertaining Northamptonshire rivals Brackley Town on Boxing Day with the reverse fixture at St James Park on New Year’s Day with a trip to Boston United sandwiched in between on December 28.

The Poppies will travel to Kidderminster on Good Friday and will host Leamington on Easter Monday while the season will finish with a home clash against Southport on April 25.

KETTERING TOWN - VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH FIXTURES 2019-20

AUGUST

Sat 3: AFC Telford United (h)

Tues 6: King’s Lynn Town (a)

Sat 10: Darlington (a)

Tues 13: Chester (h)

Sat 17: Gateshead (h)

Sat 24: Leamington (a)

Mon 26: Kidderminster Harriers (h)

Sat 31: Southport (a)

SEPTEMBER

Tues 3: Boston United (h)

Sat 7: Farsley Celtic (a)

Sat 14: Alfreton Town (h)

Sat 21: Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat 28: Hereford (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 5: Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat 12: Spennymoor Town (h)

Sat 19: Altrincham (h)

Sat 26: Curzon Ashton (a)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2: Bradford Park Avenue (h)

Sat 9: Guiseley (a)

Sat 16: Blyth Spartans (h)

Sat 23: Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat 30: Gloucester City (a)

DECEMBER

Sat 7: York City (h)

Sat 14: Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat 21: Alfreton Town (a)

Thurs 26: Brackley Town (h)

Sat 28: Boston United (a)

JANUARY

Wed 1: Brackley Town (a)

Sat 4: Farsley Celtic (h)

Sat 11: Spennymoor Town (a)

Sat 18: Hereford (h)

Sat 25: York City (a)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1: Curzon Ashton (h)

Sat 8: Altrincham (a)

Sat 15: Guiseley (h)

Sat 22: Bradford Park Avenue (a)

Sat 29: Blyth Spartans (a)

MARCH

Sat 7: Gloucester City (h)

Sat 14: AFC Telford United (a)

Sat 21: King’s Lynn Town (h)

Sat 28: Chester (a)

APRIL

Sat 4: Darlington (h)

Fri 10: Kidderminster Harriers (a)

Mon 13: Leamington (h)

Sat 18: Gateshead (a)

Sat 25: Southport (h)