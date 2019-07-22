Poppies swoop for midfielder Carta

Joel Carta has left Corby Town to sign for Kettering Town.

It is the Poppies’ second raid on Steel Park this summer after Connor Kennedy also made the move down the A6003 last month.

Carta, who signed for the Steelmen this time last year, enjoyed a superb campaign as he struck 28 goals in all competitions as he helped Corby reach the Southern League Division One Central play-off final.

But he will now be testing himself in the Vanarama National League North after the Poppies made their move for the midfielder.

He becomes the club’s third signing in the space of 48 hours after defender Javan Vidal and frontman Daniel Nti joined Kettering ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 friendly success over a Northampton Town XI.

The Poppies are back in pre-season action at Barwell tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.