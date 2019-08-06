Poppies slip to defeat at King's Lynn

Kettering Town slipped to their first defeat of the season in the Vanarama National League North as they were beaten 2-1 at King’s Lynn Town.

Three days on from a fine 2-1 success over AFC Telford United, Nicky Eaden’s men were second best for long spells against their old rivals in Norfolk.

Having named an unchanged side from the weekend, the Poppies came under pressure inside the first few seconds with Paul White having to make an early save.

And King’s Lynn went on to dominate the majority of the first half with White denying Chris Henderson while Adam Marriott also went closer.

Kettering did have the ball in the net before half-time but the celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

White tipped a Michael Gash header over the crossbar early in the second period before substitute Gary Stohrer had the Poppies’ first real attempt on target, which was easily saved by Alex Street.

But the Linnetts finally made the breakthrough on 67 minutes when Marriott nodded home a right-wing cross.

Kettering did get into the game for a while after that and Joe Skarz saw a header cleared off the line but they were hit by a sucker-punch with six minutes to go when Sonny Carey finished a nice move with a shot into the bottom corner.

The Poppies were given some late hope, however, when substitute Brett Solkhon turned home the loose ball after Street spilt a speculative shot.

But King’s Lynn saw things out to seal their first win of the season and condemn the Poppies to defeat.

They will now hope to bounce back when they make the long trek to Darlington at the weekend.