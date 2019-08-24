Poppies slip to another defeat

Kettering Town’s poor run of early-season form in the Vanarama National League North continued as they were beaten 3-1 at Leamington.

After a bright start in which Connor Kennedy and Michael Richens had good chances, things unravelled for the Poppies before half-time.

Leamington had the chance to open the scoring when Josh March was fouled in the penalty area but he struck the resulting spot-kick against the post.

But the hosts took control with two goals in the space of three minutes.

First, Jack Edwards was left unmarked to head home the opening goal at the far post.

And, soon after, it was 2-0 when a second penalty was awarded and March made no mistake on this occasion.

Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished just three minutes after the restart when March poked home his second of the game to make it 3-0.

The Poppies did pull a goal back late on through Dan Nti but Nicky Eaden’s men are now without a win in five matches since the opening-day success over AFC Telford United and have lost four of their last five.

The Poppies will now have to recover for Bank Holiday Monday when they take on Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park (3pm).