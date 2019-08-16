Poppies receive a boost as Nimley becomes available

Kettering Town are set to have a fresh face in their squad when they take on Gateshead at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies confirmed ahead of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Chester that forward Alex Nimley has now completed his move to the club after they were awaiting international clearance.

Nimley featured for Kettering during pre-season having had spells playing in Romania, Norway and, more recently, Azerbaijan.

The 28-year-old was on the books of Manchester City for six years between 2008 and 2014 and had loan spells at the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Crystal Palace.

But with all the paperwork now set to be completed, he should be in line to make his debut this weekend.

And Poppies boss Nicky Eaden believes the frontman fits the mould for the type of player he wants.

“Alex will be another good addition to the squad,” Eaden said.

“I think he will be similar to Dan Nti. He is good at getting hold of the ball.

“He has a good pedigree and he works his socks off, which is one of the main things I look for in a player.

“There are hundreds of so-called technical players out there.

“But I would rather have someone who is going to put the graft in as a bare minimum. And anything you get on top of that is a bonus.”

Kettering will be hoping for a return to winning ways tomorrow.

They bounced back from two defeats in a row on the road by claiming a point in midweek, although it could have been more.

Having taken the lead thanks to a Gary Roberts own-goal, Nti then had the chance to double the advantage after he had won a penalty but his spot-kick struck the post.

Marcus Kelly was sent-off for a second bookable offence soon after but the Poppies held on until the second minute of stoppage-time when Akwasi Asante did convert from the penalty spot to earn Chester a share of the spoils.

Gateshead arrive at Latimer Park having drawn all four of their Vanarama National League North matches so far this season, the latest of which was a 1-1 stalemate with Bradford (Park Avenue) who are now being managed by former Poppies boss Marcus Law.

And while Eaden knows another tough test awaits, he wants to make sure his team make it as difficult as possible for every side that visits Latimer Park.

“Gateshead will be a decent outfit, they will come and press us,” he added.

“Each game throws up its own challenges but we have to make it hard for teams here.

“We just have to make ourselves hard to play against and we have to make sure we are closing teams down and not giving them an inch.”

Eaden, meanwhile, is hopeful defender Javan Vidal will be fit for this weekend after missing the last two matches having suffered a head injury in the 2-1 defeat at King’s Lynn Town.