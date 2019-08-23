Poppies must show some 'resolve' over the busy bank holiday weekend

Nicky Eaden has called on his Kettering Town players to show “more resolve” in their matches away from Latimer Park.

It’s been a tough start to the Vanarama National League North campaign for the newly-promoted Poppies.

They head into the bank holiday weekend having picked up just four points from their first five matches.

There was bitter disappointment last Saturday as Eaden’s team squandered a half-time lead before losing 2-1 at home to Gateshead.

Nonetheless, all four points they have taken have come on their own patch while their two away matches so far have resulted in defeats at King’s Lynn Town and Darlington.

The first part of their double-header this weekend sees them heading to Leamington tomorrow (Saturday) before they host Kidderminster Harriers on Monday (3pm).

And Eaden is keen to get up and running on the road.

“The bank holiday usually throws up some strange results with the two matches happening so quickly but we just have to deal with it and we have to try to get some positive results for ourselves,” the Poppies boss said.

“I am sure Leamington will give us different problems than Gateshead did and it will be something that we have to stand up to.

“We have to make a big thing of winning our home games because our ground probably isn’t a nice place to come to.

“But what I don’t want then is to just hope for the best away from home. We have to have that bit more resolve away from our own ground.”

Eaden, meanwhile, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of making changes to his starting 11 following last weekend’s defeat.

The Poppies had summer signing Alex Nimely available after the club finally received international clearance for the frontman and he made his debut as a second-half substitute.

Eaden will be forced to make one change with Marcus Kelly, who scored Kettering’s goal against Gateshead, ruled out due to a one-match ban following his sending-off in the 1-1 draw with Chester.

And the Kettering manager added: “I said to the lads before the Gateshead game that they made it easy for me regarding team selection because from one to 11, they played well against Chester so I didn’t feel the need to change anything.

“But after last weekend it’s different. If they are playing really well they’re not going to get dropped. But if they fall below it then there’s every chance they could be.

“Everybody is fit and we fetched Alex in last weekend so we have got options but we are going to need everybody fit and available for the two games in quick succession."