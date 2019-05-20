Poppies heading north but it's as you were for Diamonds and Steelmen

Local clubs now know who they will be facing in their respective leagues next season.

As expected, Kettering Town have been placed in the Vanarama National League North in the provisional National League System Club Allocations for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Poppies were promoted after they claimed the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title and they are joined by King’s Lynn Town who were also promoted after winning the ‘Super Play-Offs’.

Kettering can now look forward to renewing a number of old rivalries as they are set to go up against the likes of AFC Telford United, Altrincham, Boston United, Southport and Kidderminster Harriers while there will also be an all-Northamptonshire derby against Brackley Town.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town will stay in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central and Division One Central respectively.

Diamonds will be taking on new teams including Nuneaton Borough and Hednesford Town while they are joined by newly-promoted outfits Peterborough Sports and Bromsgrove Sporting.

There will also be some fresh opponents for the Steelmen, who will have a Northamptonshire derby against United Counties League Premier Division champions Daventry Town to look forward to.

In the UCL, Desborough Town, Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians will all be in Premier Division once again while Whitworth have been relegated to Division One.

And the allocations also confirmed Thrapston Town have been relegated from Division One but Raunds Town were reprieved despite finishing second-from-bottom last season.

Provisional allocations for 2019-20

Vanarama National League North: AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Altrincham, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Chester, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Gloucester City, Guiseley, Hereford, Kettering Town, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Oxford City, Southport, Spennymoor Town, York City.

Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Alvechurch, Banbury United, Barwell, Biggleswade Town, Bromsgrove Sporting, Coalville Town, Hednesford Town, Hitchin Town, Kings Langley, Leiston, Lowestoft Town, Needham Market, Nuneaton Borough, Peterborough Sports, Redditch United, Royston Town, Rushall Olympic, St Ives Town, Stourbridge, Stratford Town, Tamworth.

Evo-Stik League South Division One Central: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Bedworth United, Berkhamsted, Biggleswade, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Didcot Town, Halesowen Town, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, North Leigh, St Neots Town, Thame United, Wantage Town, Welwyn Garden City, Yaxley.

United Counties League Premier Division: Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Cogenhoe United, Deeping Rangers, Desborough Town, Harborough Town, Holbeach United, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Dynamo, Lutterworth Town, Oadby Town, ON Chenecks, Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United, Quorn, Rothwell Corinthians, Rugby Town, Shepshed Dynamo, Sleaford Town, Wellingborough Town.

United Counties League Division One: Aylestone Park, Birstall United Social, Blackstones, Bourne, Bugbrooke St Michaels, Burton Park Wanderers, Harrowby United, Holwell Sports, Huntingdon Town, Irchester United, Long Buckby, Lutterworth Athletic, Melton Town, Raunds Town, Rushden & Higham United, Saffron Dynamo, Sileby Rangers, St Andrews, Whitworth, Whittlesey Athletic.