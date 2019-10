Kettering Town's Vanarama National League North clash at Curzon Ashton today (Saturday) has been postponed.

A pitch inspection was held in the north-west this morning and it resulted in the game being postponed.

New Poppies boss Paul Cox was due to watch from the stands having been appointed on Thursday but he now has a full week to prepare for his first game at the helm when Kettering take on Bradford (Park Avenue) at Latimer Park next Saturday.