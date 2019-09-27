Poppies bring in striker Mitford

Kettering Town have completed the signing of striker Tre Mitford.

Mitford is the first arrival since joint caretaker managers Steve Kinniburgh and Luke Graham took charge of the team following the sacking of Nicky Eaden on Wednesday.

Mitford has hit six goals for Bedford Town to be among the top goalscorers in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central this season.

He previously played for the likes of Hanwell Town, Beaconsfield Town, Hayes & Yeading United, Barnham, Staines Town and Aylesbury United before joining the Eagles.

Mitford's move to Latimer Park has come in time for him to be part of the squad for tomorrow's (Saturday) Vanarama National League North clash at Hereford.