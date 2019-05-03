Poppies boss Law is keen for more silverware

Kettering Town will be hoping to complete their season by picking up another piece of silverware tomorrow (Saturday).

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central champions take on Premier Division South winners Weymouth in the league’s Championship Match at Latimer Park.

The winners of the clash will get their hands on the giant Southern League Championship Shield, which was traditionally presented to the Premier Division winners before the new central section was introduced last summer.

The Terras clinched their title thanks to a 3-0 win over Farnborough last weekend while the Poppies were rounding off their promotion-winning campaign with a 5-1 success over Stratford Town.

Both clubs were embroiled in a five-team battle at the top of the Premier Division last season before missing out in the play-offs.

However, they are now heading for Step 2 and Poppies boss Marcus Law is keen to see his team head up with another accolade under their belt.

“We want to go and win it,” the Poppies boss said.

“Weymouth are another club who did extremely well last year and, with King’s Lynn Town finishing as runners-up in our division, it just goes to show you how tough it was at the top end of the league last season.

“That five were a cut above the rest last season and Weymouth, like us, have taken it on.

“It’s another game at home and it’s another opportunity for a trophy so we will be going out to win it."