Poppies boss Cox is looking for some answers

Paul Cox was left frustrated after being denied the chance to get a first-hand view of what he has on his hands last weekend.

The former Eastwood Town and Mansfield Town boss was confirmed as Kettering Town’s new manager last Thursday and was due to watch the Poppies’ Vanarama National League North clash at Curzon Ashton from the stands last Saturday.

However, the weather put paid to that fixture leaving former Poppies player Cox with two training sessions this week to “assess” the squad.

Kettering remain at the foot of the table and take on second-from-bottom Bradford Park Avenue at Latimer Park this weekend in what will now be Cox’s first game in the dugout.

And he knows there are a number of questions that he needs to find answers to in the early stages of his reign.

“I was really disappointed the game at Curzon didn’t go ahead because it would have given me that extra space and time to assess the squad and the pros and cons and to help me be best prepared for this weekend,” Cox said.

“It is what it is. We have got to try to get as much as possible out of our training sessions this and put together a team that can go out and do a job on Saturday.

“I need that time to assess the squad and implement what I want in terms of philosophy and mindset, as well as looking at what might need to be added.

“Last Saturday was a bit of a downer because I would have learned so much.

“So, at this time, not much has changed. I have a group of players who have only won two league games and I have to find out the reason why.

“Is it down to players being out of position? A lack of confidence? Or are they not good enough? These questions need to be answered.

“I have my ideas in terms of moving forward but it would be naive of me to take the decisions without all the factual evidence."