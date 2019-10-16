Poppies beginning to close in on new boss

Kettering Town are beginning to close in on their next permanent manager.

Poppies chairman David Mahoney confirmed that the interview process has been in full flow this week after the more than 30-plus applications were narrowed down into a shortlist of “seven or eight”.

Mahoney confirmed that will be narrowed down again to a final two over the next couple of days with an announcement expected either over the weekend or early next week.

If that is the case, the new manager’s first game in charge will be a huge one with the Poppies heading to fellow strugglers Curzon Ashton a week on Saturday.

Kettering dropped into the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North after a 2-0 home defeat to Spennymoor Town last weekend – their ninth loss in 13 league matches so far this season.

They are without a league game on Saturday with scheduled opponents Altrincham still involved in the FA Cup but joint caretaker-managers Steve Kinniburgh, who is believed to be in the frame for the permanent role, and Luke Graham will lead the team again in a friendly against Stratford Town.

But the main focus is now on who will take over the role, which was vacated after Nicky Eaden was sacked at the end of last month.

And chairman Mahoney said: “We had just over 30 viable applications in the end.

“And we brought that down to what we would call a shortish list of seven or eight.

“The situation now is that we are in the process of talking with them.

“And, all being well, by the very end of this week or the very beginning of next week, we should be in a position to make an announcement.

“We always said that we would not rush into it and, although I would love us to be in the FA Cup this weekend, the fact we haven’t got a league or cup game has probably worked in our favour.

“All we want for the moment is for the fans to be patient.

“We would hope that the shortlist will be narrowed down to two candidates at

the end of this week and then we will have a decision to make."