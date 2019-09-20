Poppies and Steelmen seeking FA Cup progress

Corby Town and Kettering Town will be looking to make progress in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Steelmen have already won two matches in this season’s competition to reach the second qualifying round and make the trip to take on higher-ranked opposition in the form of BetVictor Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton.

However, Corby head there still unbeaten in all competitions this season after a 2-1 success at Halesowen Town in the Southern League Division One Central last weekend while tomorrow's (Saturday) hosts have struggled so far.

And Steelmen joint-boss Gary Mulligan said: “If we can perform like we have done for the past five or six weeks then I think we will fancy our chances.

“We are obviously in good form with the unbeaten run and our confidence is high and they haven’t won in the league yet so their confidence might be a bit low.

“But they are from the level above so it won’t be easy and we know we will have to play well again.

“The FA Cup is good for everyone. It’s good for the players to test themselves against higher opposition, it’s good for the fans and it’s good for the club because of the financial rewards.

“But we just want to go there and see if we can keep this run going.”

The Poppies, meanwhile, take on Step 4 outfit Sutton Coldfield Town at Latimer Park as they begin their FA Cup campaign.

And they head into it after a much-needed 2-1 success over Alfreton Town in the Vanarama National League North last Saturday, which ended a run of nine matches without a win.

It also relieved the pressure on boss Nicky Eaden who is now keen to build on it.

“The FA Cup is always good when that time comes around and every tie is tricky, no matter who you get,” the Poppies manager said.

“But we will be going into that looking to build on last weekend. It’s the next game and we want to win it.”