PICTURE SPECIAL: Super Steelmen stay unbeaten

Steve Diggin scored two penalties to secure the points for the Steelmen while the visitors finished the game with nine men. Photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture the action at Steel Park.
Corby Town maintained their unbeaten start to the new season with a 2-0 victory over AFC Dunstable at Steel Park.
