PICTURE SPECIAL: Super Steelmen stay unbeaten

Corby Town maintained their unbeaten start to the new season with a 2-0 victory over AFC Dunstable at Steel Park.

Steve Diggin scored two penalties to secure the points for the Steelmen while the visitors finished the game with nine men. Photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture the action at Steel Park.

Steve Diggin beats Dunstable goalkeeper Dan Green for the first of his two goals from he penalty spot

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Nick Elliot was sent-off for a second bookable offence

Jordon Crawford is brought down by Drew Roberts for the Steelmen's second penalty of the afternoon

Steve Diggin steps up to score from the penalty spot

