PICTURE SPECIAL: Super Steelmen defeat Biggleswade

Corby Town maintained their unbeaten record in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central with a 2-0 success over Biggleswade at Steel Park.

Goals from Charlie Wise and Steve Diggin were enough to secure the points as the visitors ended the game with nine men while Corby joint-boss Gary Mulligan also saw red towards the end of the game. Alison Bagley was on hand to capture the action.

Steelmen captain Jake Duffy gets on the ball at Steel Park

Josh Carpenter was between the sticks for Corby with Dan George ruled out with a dead leg

Biggleswade's Matt Richardson was sent-off for a second bookable offencer

Charlie Wise heads off to celebrate after he fired the Steelmen into the lead

