The Steelmen were in ruthless form at Steel Park as goals from Steve Diggin (2), Elliot Sandy and Jake Duffy sealed their success and photographer Jim Darrah was on hand to capture the action.

Corby Town's new mascot 'Robbie The Raven' leads the two teams out Jim Darrah other Buy a Photo

Jordon Crawford threatens the Holbeach United goal Jim Darrah other Buy a Photo

Jordon Crawford celebrates with goalscorer Steve Diggin after one of his two goals Jim Darrah other Buy a Photo

Elliot Sandy gets up to win a header for the Steelmen Jim Darrah other Buy a Photo

View more