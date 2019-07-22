Action from the pre-season friendly between Rothwell Corinthians and Corby Town at Sergeants Lawn

PICTURE SPECIAL: Rothwell Corinthians v Corby Town

Corby Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at Rothwell Corinthians in their latest pre-season outing.

Mitch Austin's Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side warmed up for their season-opener next weekend with an impressive victory over the Steelmen, who are preparing for the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign, which starts next month. Photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture some of the action at Sergeants Lawn.

Corby joint-manager Gary Mulligan and assistant-boss Elliot Sandy watch on from the sidelines
Steelmen joint-manager Ashley Robinson had a run-out on the pitch in the friendly
The Corby fans celebrate as John Dean's effort finds the net
John Dean is congratulated by Joe Burgess after he scored Corby Town's goal in the 3-1 loss at Rothwell Corinthians
