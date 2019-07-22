PICTURE SPECIAL: Rothwell Corinthians v Corby Town

Corby Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at Rothwell Corinthians in their latest pre-season outing.

Mitch Austin's Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side warmed up for their season-opener next weekend with an impressive victory over the Steelmen, who are preparing for the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign, which starts next month. Photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture some of the action at Sergeants Lawn.

