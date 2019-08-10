PICTURE SPECIAL: Poppies lose out at Darlington

Kettering Town slipped to a second successive defeat as they were well beaten 3-0 at Darlington in the Vanarama National League North.
Having been beaten 2-1 at King’s Lynn Town in midweek, the Poppies suffered more punishment on the road as two goals from Stephen Thompson, one from the penalty spot in the second half, and one from Jarrett Rivers condemned them to a loss in the north-east. Once again, photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action.
The Kettering players check out the playing surface after the long journey north