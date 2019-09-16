Kettering Town v Alfreton Town

PICTURE SPECIAL: Poppies defeat Alfreton

Kettering Town ended a run of nine games without a win in the Vanarama National League North by beating Alfreton Town 2-1 at Latimer Park.

Early goals from Dan Nti and Marcus Kelly ultimately proved decisive as the Poppies went on to claim a much-needed three points and photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action.

Dan Nti was brought down to earn the Poppies a penalty after just 23 seconds
Dan Nti picked himself up to score from the penalty spot and give Kettering the lead
Dan Nti takes the congratulations after he gave his team an early advantage
Marcus Kelly's shot finds the net to make it 2-0 to the Poppies
