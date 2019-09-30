PICTURE SPECIAL: Poppies beaten at Hereford

Kettering Town's first game since the sacking of Nicky Eaden saw them slip to a 1-0 defeat at Hereford.

The Poppies, led by joint caretaker-managers Steve Kinniburgh and Luke Graham, included new signings Jay Williams, who has joined on loan from Northampton Town, and Tre Mitford in their squad but their poor form in the Vanarama National League North continued as Jordan Nicholson scored the only goal of the game. Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture the action.

Joint caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh watches on during his first game in charge of the Poppies Peter Short other Buy a Photo

The Kettering and Hereford players get to grips with each other other Buy a Photo

Dan Nti takes control for the Poppies Peter Short other Buy a Photo

Joel Carta challenges the Hereford goalkeeper from this cross Peter Short other Buy a Photo

View more