PICTURE SPECIAL - Kettering Town v Northampton Town XI

Kettering Town picked up their first win this pre-season as they beat a Northampton Town XI 1-0 at Latimer Park.

The Poppies unveiled two new signings ahead of the friendly with Javan Vidal and Daniel Nti both joining the club ahead of the new Vanarama National League North campaign. Nicky Eaden's team went on to win the game thanks to a second-half goal from trialist Elliot Hodge. And photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture some of the action.

New signing Daniel Nti warms up with his Kettering Town team-mates Alison Bagley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Javan Vidal in action during his Poppies debut Alison Bagley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lindon Meikle gets on the ball for Kettering at Latimer Park Alison Bagley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Summer signing Connor Kennedy impressed once again for Nicky Eaden's team Alison Bagley jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more