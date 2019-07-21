PICTURE SPECIAL - Kettering Town v Northampton Town XI
Kettering Town picked up their first win this pre-season as they beat a Northampton Town XI 1-0 at Latimer Park.
The Poppies unveiled two new signings ahead of the friendly with Javan Vidal and Daniel Nti both joining the club ahead of the new Vanarama National League North campaign. Nicky Eaden's team went on to win the game thanks to a second-half goal from trialist Elliot Hodge. And photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture some of the action.
New signing Daniel Nti warms up with his Kettering Town team-mates