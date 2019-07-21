Goalmouth action from the friendly between Kettering Town and a Northampton Town XI

PICTURE SPECIAL - Kettering Town v Northampton Town XI

Kettering Town picked up their first win this pre-season as they beat a Northampton Town XI 1-0 at Latimer Park.

The Poppies unveiled two new signings ahead of the friendly with Javan Vidal and Daniel Nti both joining the club ahead of the new Vanarama National League North campaign. Nicky Eaden's team went on to win the game thanks to a second-half goal from trialist Elliot Hodge. And photographer Alison Bagley was on hand to capture some of the action.

New signing Daniel Nti warms up with his Kettering Town team-mates
New signing Daniel Nti warms up with his Kettering Town team-mates
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Javan Vidal in action during his Poppies debut
Javan Vidal in action during his Poppies debut
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lindon Meikle gets on the ball for Kettering at Latimer Park
Lindon Meikle gets on the ball for Kettering at Latimer Park
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Summer signing Connor Kennedy impressed once again for Nicky Eaden's team
Summer signing Connor Kennedy impressed once again for Nicky Eaden's team
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2