PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 2 AFC Telford United 1

Kettering Town opened their Vanarama National League North campaign with a dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United at Latimer Park.

Nicky Eaden's team came back from a goal down to clinch their win, which was made all-the-more impressive after they were reduced to 10 men and goalkeeper Paul White produced a magnificent penalty save. Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture all the action.

The queues build up outside Latimer Park ahead of the opening day of the season

Steph Morley's fine free-kick finds the net to give AFC Telford United the lead

Joel Carta heads off to celebrate after he brought the Poppies level

Paul White tips Aaron Williams' penalty onto the crossbar

