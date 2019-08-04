PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 2 AFC Telford United 1
Kettering Town opened their Vanarama National League North campaign with a dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United at Latimer Park.
Nicky Eaden's team came back from a goal down to clinch their win, which was made all-the-more impressive after they were reduced to 10 men and goalkeeper Paul White produced a magnificent penalty save. Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture all the action.
The queues build up outside Latimer Park ahead of the opening day of the season