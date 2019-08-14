PICTURE SPECIAL: Kettering Town 1 Chester 1
Kettering Town were denied a second win of the season after Chester snatched a late point at Latimer Park.
A crowd of 971 were on hand to watch the Vanarama National League North clash at Latimer Park and those attending included photographer Peter Short who captured the action.
Goalmouth action in the first half between Kettering Town and Chester
Peter Short
Dan Nti gets on the attack for the Poppies
Peter Short
The moon shines above Latimer Park as Poppies boss Nicky Eaden watches on
Peter Short
The Poppies fans celebrate after Chester's Gary Roberts put through his own net to give their side the lead
Peter Short
