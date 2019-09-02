PICTURE SPECIAL: Dove delivers a point for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Redditch United in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central.

Ryan Dove's first goal for the club secured a deserved share of the spoils for Andy Peaks' side as they maintained their good start to the season. Photograph Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the action.

Sam Brown challenges a Redditch player for the ball

Ryan Dove produced a man-of-the-match display for Diamonds

Nat Gosnal-Tyler takes on a Redditch opponent on the right-hand side

Ryan Dove shows his delight after he scored his first goal for Diamonds

