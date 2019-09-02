Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-1 draw at Redditch United

PICTURE SPECIAL: Dove delivers a point for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Redditch United in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central.

Ryan Dove's first goal for the club secured a deserved share of the spoils for Andy Peaks' side as they maintained their good start to the season. Photograph Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the action.

Sam Brown challenges a Redditch player for the ball
Sam Brown challenges a Redditch player for the ball
HawkinsImages
other
Buy a Photo
Ryan Dove produced a man-of-the-match display for Diamonds
Ryan Dove produced a man-of-the-match display for Diamonds
HawkinsImages
other
Buy a Photo
Nat Gosnal-Tyler takes on a Redditch opponent on the right-hand side
Nat Gosnal-Tyler takes on a Redditch opponent on the right-hand side
HawkinsImages
other
Buy a Photo
Ryan Dove shows his delight after he scored his first goal for Diamonds
Ryan Dove shows his delight after he scored his first goal for Diamonds
HawkinsImages
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2