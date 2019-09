AFC Rushden & Diamonds shared a 1-1 draw with Royston Town at Hayden Road on Saturday.

Having trailed at half-time, Diamonds earned a share of the spoils thanks to Alex Collard's second-half header and photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the action.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks watches on from the sidelines

Sam Brown in action for Diamonds

Tom Lorraine was denied on this occasion

Alex Collard heads home Diamonds' second-half equaliser

