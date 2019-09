Diamonds faced a tough test at Isthmian League Premier Division side Enfield Town and eventually went down 1-0 as they were beaten in the first qualifying round tie. Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the action.

Sam Brown takes a tumble as he is challenged by two Enfield players HawkinsImages other Buy a Photo

Ben Acquaye gets away from an opponent HawkinsImages other Buy a Photo

Tom Lorraine battles for possession HawkinsImages other Buy a Photo

Ben Acquaye takes the ball past an Enfield player HawkinsImages other Buy a Photo

View more