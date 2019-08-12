PICTURE SPECIAL: Barwell 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2
AFC Rushden & Diamonds kicked off the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with a 2-0 victory at Barwell.
Second-half goals from captain Liam Dolman and Jack Ashton wrapped up the three points for Andy Peaks' team and Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the action.
A Barwell defender gets back to clear Jack Bowen's header off the line
Captain Liam Dolman celebrates after giving Diamonds the lead
Tom Lorraine and Alex Collard lead the celebrations with Liam Dolman after Diamonds' opening goal
Summer signing Nat Gosnal-Tyler skips past a Barwell defender during his league debut for Diamonds
