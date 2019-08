Diamonds came from a goal down to thump Leiston 5-1 in their first BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central home match of the season and Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was there to capture the action.

Alex Collard's header finds the net to bring Diamonds back on level terms

Diamonds defender Alex Collard shows his delight after scoring his team's first goal

Tom Lorraine scores from close range to put Diamonds 2-1 up

Tom Lorraine wheels away after he put Diamonds in front

