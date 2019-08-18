PICTURE SPECIAL: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Nuneaton Borough 0
AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it three wins out of three as they saw off nine-man Nuneaton Borough 2-0 at Hayden Road.
Diamonds moved to the top of the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central table after late goals from Massiah McDonald and Sam Johnson earned them all three points and photographer Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the drama as it unfolded.
Ben Acquaye is brought down by Rhys Sharpe in an incident, which saw the Nuneaton man red-carded