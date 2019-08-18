Match action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' win over Nuneaton Borough at Hayden Road

PICTURE SPECIAL: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Nuneaton Borough 0

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it three wins out of three as they saw off nine-man Nuneaton Borough 2-0 at Hayden Road.

Diamonds moved to the top of the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central table after late goals from Massiah McDonald and Sam Johnson earned them all three points and photographer Matt Hawkins of HawkinsImages was on hand to capture the drama as it unfolded.

Ben Acquaye is brought down by Rhys Sharpe in an incident, which saw the Nuneaton man red-carded
Rhys Sharper is sent-off - he was the first of two Nuneaton players to be given their marching orders at Hayden Road
Sam Brown gets on the ball for Diamonds
Nat Gosnal-Tyler takes on a Nuneaton opponent
