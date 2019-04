The Poppies might have been beaten 1-0 at home by Barwell, but it did little to ruin the mood as they received their prize for being league champions.

Kettering Town's players enjoy their title party freelance Buy a Photo

Kettering Town's players enjoy their title party freelance Buy a Photo

Kettering Town's players enjoy their title party freelance Buy a Photo

Kettering Town's players enjoy their title party freelance Buy a Photo

View more