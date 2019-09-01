Peaks satisfied as Diamonds hit back to earn a point

Andy Peaks was satisfied with a share of the spoils after AFC Rushden & Diamonds fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw at Redditch United.

Diamonds fell behind to Rhys Hilton’s first-half strike but battled back after the break and Ryan Dove’s first goal for the club 11 minutes from full-time earned them a point.

It all adds up to make it a highly encouraging start to the new season for Peaks’ team, who sit in third spot in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central with 13 points from their opening six matches.

And while he felt his team could have done more with the possession they had, Peaks was happy enough to head home with another point on the board.

“When we got here I think we would have taken a point, you have to be respectful to Redditch because they have had a good start to the season,” the Diamonds manager said.

“Going home, you would still take a point because we were 1-0 down but overall we had a lot of possession and perhaps not made enough of it.

“When you have good spells of possession you have to be a bit braver in the final third and make things happen and we didn’t.

“We were a bit too complacent and when they broke away they looked dangerous. They were very good going forward.

“We changed formation in the second half and I thought it worked well. We got stronger and stronger.

“We had chances. We have scored a great goal from Dovey, who was excellent and he has grown into his role at the club. That goal will do him really good.

“If you get points away from home and win matches at home then you’re always going to be around it and that’s where we want to be.

“We have had six games and we are sitting really nicely. I think everyone can be happy with the way we have started.”

Diamonds now turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup when they head to Enfield Town in the first qualifying round next weekend.