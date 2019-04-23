Peaks pleased with the 'shift' from Diamonds

Andy Peaks praised his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players for putting a “shift in” as they fell to a 1-0 derby-day defeat to Kettering Town.

Diamonds went into the Easter Monday clash at Hayden Road on the back of a poor 5-0 loss at Coalville Town on Saturday, which killed off any lingering hopes they may have had of finishing in the top five of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Jack Ashton went close with this first-half header for Diamonds

But, despite seeing his team slip to a third defeat in a row, boss Peaks was pleased with the reaction of his team against the champions.

“I think Saturday is as disappointed as I have been a few years and the general performance left us as low as we have been all season,” he said.

“I always felt I would get a reaction and it was good. We were in the game right up until the last minute, which is what I always ask of my team and that was the sort of performance I would always put my name to.

“It was very tight, they probably had a bit more quality than us and that’s why they have won the league and are worthy champions.

“We were never going to create a load of chances against them and we didn’t take the ones that did come our way.

“I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t think we got a great deal of luck and if you are going to beat a team who have won the league and are as good as they are then you need that bit of luck.

“But what our boys did was stick to the game plan and gave 100 per cent. They put a shift in for this club and I think people acknowledged that at the end.”

Despite losing both derby clashes this season, Peaks believes Diamonds kept their pride “intact” but he admitted a lack of goals has been the problem as his team’s season has fallen away after they were in contention for a play-off place.

Diamonds have to score in four of their last five league matches.

And Peaks added: “There is no such thing as a dead rubber when it’s a derby because there is always that pride.

“And, over the two games, we haven’t come away with any points but our pride is intact.

“There is a bit of animosity amongst the two sets of fans but, from my point of view, I know a lot of the Kettering players and I have got respect for them.

“They have done what they set out to do this season and I am delighted with where we are at.

“I am disappointed with the way we have tailed off but we knew that could happen because we haven’t got enough goals in our team.

“That’s something we have got to address for next season.”