Peaks pleased with his summer work as opener approaches

Andy Peaks insists he is pleased with the summer additions he has made at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Diamonds are gearing up for their opening game of the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central season at Barwell on Saturday.

And there will be no fewer than seven summer signings pushing for league debuts with the club.

Peaks ran the rule over a number of players during pre-season before making his moves with goalkeeper Niall Cooper, defender Patrick Casey, midfielders Matthew Slinn and Jesse Akubuine and frontmen Massiah McDonald, Ryan Dove and Nat Gosnal-Tyler all putting pen to paper at Hayden Road.

Diamonds had already retained the vast majority of last season’s squad, which eventually finished a creditable ninth as they fell away from the play-off places in the latter stages of the campaign.

And Peaks is satisfied with his work in the transfer market as he and his players now gear up for Saturday’s curtain-raiser.

“I am quite pleased with what we have done, we have added in areas which needed improving,” the Diamonds boss said.

“There are a couple of young players who have joined us and that is the way we need to go. We have a couple of good prospects there.

“But I think we have some exciting players on board. We needed to add in those attacking areas and I think we have done that. And we also have a bit more pace in the side, which was something I was keen on.

“We have always prided ourselves on being hard to beat and that doesn’t change.

“But I think we can all embrace another season in this league.

“We will have a couple of good training sessions this week to work on a few things and hopefully we will be ready to go.”

Diamonds rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win at Daventry Town last weekend thanks to goals from Tom Lorraine and Alex Collard.