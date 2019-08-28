Peaks impressed with the 'shift' from his Diamonds

Andy Peaks praised his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players for putting “a shift in” as they maintained their fine start to the new season with a 1-0 win over St Ives Town at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

Diamonds went into the clash having suffered their first loss of the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central campaign when they went down 3-1 at Stratford Town on Saturday.

But, despite having Jack Ashton sent-off early in the second half, Diamonds picked up their fourth win of the season with Alex Collard’s stoppage-time header proving decisive.

And Peaks was delighted with what he got after Saturday’s setback.

“I was really pleased,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I asked for a reaction because I came away feeling like we missed an opportunity at Stratford and lost the game too easily.

Jack Ashton heads off the pitch after he was sent-off for a second bookable offence

“We made a few changes and it’s never easy against St Ives, they are always a tough side to break down.

“The fact we had to play for so long with 10 men obviously made it a bit harder but we changed the shape a little bit and eventually it paid off.

“It was the sort of performance that if we had come off there having lost then I couldn’t have asked for anymore from the lads. Everyone put a shift in.”

Monday’s victory has left Diamonds sitting in second place in the early league table as they now look forward to a trip to Redditch United on Saturday.

Alex Collard's header finds the net to give Diamonds all three points against St Ives

But Peaks isn’t paying too much attention to the table for the time being.

“No-one really knows where anyone is going to be at the moment,” he added.

“I always think that if you look at the league table for the first time after 12 games then you will have your first idea of how it is shaping up.

“The one thing that is noticeable is that teams are capable of taking points off each other.

“We are just delighted with the start we have had. We have dug in at times but we have always played some nice stuff along the way and we want to carry that on.”