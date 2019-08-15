Peaks impressed with his 'exciting' Diamonds

Andy Peaks felt his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side turned in an “exciting” performance as they maintained their perfect start to the new season with a 5-1 thumping of Leiston.

Three days on from opening the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with a 2-0 success at Barwell, Peaks’ side fought back from a goal down to claim a big win in their first home game of the season.

Tom Lorraine scored twice while Alex Collard, Ben Acquaye and Nathan Hicks were also on target.

And while Peaks was understandably elated to have two wins from as many matches so far, it was the way his team didn’t panic after falling behind that pleased him the most.

“I am really happy with the start we have had, it’s nice to get points on the board early on,” the Diamonds manager said.

“To get six points from the first two games really gives the lads some belief and it gives us some real momentum, which is never a bad thing.

“I am realistic and I know the first few weeks can be a bit false but I have target of points that I want us to get to and the quicker we do that, the better.

“We are scoring goals and we played some good stuff. I’d like to think we were quite exciting to watch on Tuesday night. We took some risks that we might not have taken before.

“But I think the thing that impressed me the most was the fact that the players had to show some character.

“We played really well for the first 20 minutes and didn’t score and then they scored a good goal from their first or second real attack.

“The pleasing thing was that we didn’t panic. We kept on doing the right things and we managed to get in front before half-time.

“You always knew the next goal would be important and once we got it, we didn’t really look back.”

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road on Saturday when they take on one of the pre-season favourites for the title Nuneaton Borough.