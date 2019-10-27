Peaks frustrated as Diamonds have to settle for a replay

Andy Peaks was left slightly frustrated after AFC Rushden & Diamonds were forced to settle for a Buildbase FA Trophy replay at Banbury United on Tuesday night.

The BetVictor Southern League Premier Central rivals will meet for the third time in the space of a week after they battled out a 0-0 draw at Hayden Road, just a few days after Diamonds had sealed a 2-1 home success in their league encounter.

Boss Peaks felt his team produced a better display yesterday than they did in that league success.

But they were unable to turn their possession and second-half pressure into goals.

Both teams will now be in the second qualifying round draw tomorrow (Monday) before playing to a finish at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

And Diamonds boss Peaks said: “It’s frustrating because I thought we played better than we did on Tuesday.

“We had more chances and, overall, I was really pleased with the performance.

“We were really in the ascendancy in the second half, we had lots of the ball but we didn’t have a great deal of luck in front of goal and their keeper made some good saves.

“We probably could have been a bit more clinical but I can’t complain at the performance at all.

“It’s been a good week for us to be honest.

“We have shown we can match and beat top teams in our league.

“We have got players back and we have added a couple in the right areas. I think it has all added up to get us to where we should be.

“And, for anyone who was doubting us, I think we have shown once again that we can mix it with good teams in the league.”

Diamonds were without frontman Ryan Dove for the clash with Peaks revealing the striker cracked three ribs during the 2-1 win over Banbury.

“Ryan went to hospital and it turns out he cracked three ribs so it’s no wonder he was in some discomfort,” the Diamonds manager added.

“We had Tom Lorraine to come back in and he got through the game, which was encouraging.

“Ryan is looking at a couple of weeks on the sidelines but, knowing him, I am sure he will be trying to get back before then.”