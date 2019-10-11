Peaks draws a line ahead of another tough test for Diamonds

Andy Peaks has drawn a line under AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ remarkable defeat last weekend as they prepare for another tough challenge tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds had Zack Reynolds and Jack Ashton sent-off and then capitulated in the final 10 minutes at Hayden Road last Saturday as they were hammered 8-2 by Bromsgrove Sporting.

It was a result and performance that left Peaks “shell-shocked” after his team had made such an encouraging start to the BetVictor Premier Central campaign.

And things aren’t about to get any easier.

Diamonds host unbeaten Coalville Town tomorrow and that is followed by a midweek trip to third-placed Tamworth and an away-day at current leaders Rushall Olympic next weekend.

But Peaks was pleased with the reaction of his players during their first gathering since that extraordinary game against Bromsgrove.

“It’s been a tough few days, everyone everyone was a bit shell-shocked by what happened and I think everyone accepted that it wasn’t good enough,” the Diamonds boss said.

“The decisions made on the pitch and the way we reacted after the red cards wasn’t what we expect and the players have to learn from it. But we had everyone in for training on Tuesday and I got what I expected, the attitude is still good.

“It was a real setback last weekend but we have spoken about it and we have drawn a line under it. It doesn’t undo all the good work that had been done before it.”

Peaks is well aware that Diamonds will have to be a lot better from a defensive point of view tomorrow.

Coalville are yet to taste defeat in the league this season, although five of their nine matches have ended in draws. However, the Diamonds manager believes they are up there with the best the division has to offer this season.

“I have watched Coalville and I think they are one of the best teams in the league,” Peaks added.

“They are very good going forward so we are going to have to be a lot better than we were last weekend.

“We have got to find a way to win the game and that, first and foremost, will come down to us defending well from front to back and making ourselves hard to beat.”