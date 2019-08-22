Opportunity knocks for Doughboys and Corinthians in the FA Cup

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians will be bidding to secure a place in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round this weekend.

The Doughboys, who are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, are on the road in the preliminary round as they head to March Town United.

And boss Jake Stone, who took charge at the Dog & Duck after leaving Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe United in the summer, believes the tie represents a good opportunity for his team to progress in the competition.

The Doughboys beat Eynesbury Rovers 4-1 in an extra preliminary round replay after drawing the first game 3-3 to get to this stage.

And Stone said: “It’s definitely an opportunity or us to get through and get the club some more prize money, which is always nice.

“I think you always have that added motivation when it’s the FA Cup and I think that showed against Eynesbury.

“It helped that they aren’t in the UCL anymore so it didn’t feel like a league game, it had that special edge to it and it was nice to go there and score three goals and then we produced our best performance of the season so far in the replay.

“March are a bit of an unknown quantity for us. You never really know what sort of backing clubs have at this stage of the season.

“It’s a winnable game but I am sure they will feel the same.”

Stone, meanwhile, is content with the way the new season has started with the progression in the FA Cup being matched by a win and two draws from the Doughboys’ two league games so far.

But, with a lot of change over the summer, he believes his team will get better as the season goes on.

“Overall, I am fairly happy but there have been a couple of results that could have been better than they were,” he added.

“Obviously, 80 per cent of the squad are familiar with each other but the other 20 per cent are new to me and our system which is a bit different. It takes time to bed that in.

“But, as a group, we are notoriously slow starters so, at the moment, we will take anything that comes.

“And then I would hope that as he hit Christmas and the second half of the season, we will really push on.”

Corinthians, meanwhile, face a Friday night trip to the Norfolk coast for their preliminary round match.

Mitch Austin’s team enjoyed success in the same county in the last round as they triumphed 1-0 at Thetford Town.

Now they will bid to reach the first qualifying round when they head to Great Yarmouth Town tomorrow evening.

Corinthians head into the clash on the back of their first league defeat of the season after they lost 2-0 at home to Loughborough University.