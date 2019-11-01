'One step at a time' for table-topping Steelmen

Ashley Robinson wants Corby Town to take it “one step at a time” after they hit top spot in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central this week.

The Steelmen bounced back from a 4-2 loss at Redditch United in the Buildbase FA Trophy last weekend by securing a 3-1 success at Daventry Town on Tuesday night as two goals from Jordon Crawford and one from John Dean wrapped up the points in the Northants derby.

The victory sent Corby two points clear at the summit as their unbeaten league record, which now stands at 10 matches, remains intact.

And joint-manager Robinson simply wants his team to keep it going.

“We have played a number of the current top 10 teams in the league and we are still unbeaten so I think that’s a good sign,” he said.

“To be on top is fantastic and it is a reward for what the boys have done so far.

“We have said all along that the league is our bread and butter. We want promotion this season, there’s no hiding away from that.

“Having hit top spot now, you could say it’s in our hands but there are a lot of games left and a lot of tough matches coming up for us.

“We just have to keep taking it one step at a time and try to keep this run going.”

The Steelmen now head into back-to-back home matches with this weekend’s clash with Kidlington being followed by another game at Steel Park against Kempston Rovers a week tomorrow.

And Robinson added: “We love playing at Steel Park.

“The fans and everyone else at the club are always right behind us when we are at home.

“We want to make Steel Park a fortress this season, we want to stay unbeaten there and in the league for as long as possible.

“The preparations will be exactly the same and we will be going out there to try to get another positive result.”