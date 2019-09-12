O'Connor staying at Poppies as Eaden steps up the search

Aaron O’Connor will be staying at Kettering Town.

The news was confirmed by manager Nicky Eaden this week as he continues to try to make additions to his struggling squad.

Eaden had previously revealed that experienced striker O’Connor had been told he was free to find another club.

But that is no longer the case with the frontman, who hit 40 goals in all competitions for the Poppies in the 2017-18 season and 12 in the Southern League Premier Central title-winning campaign last time out, now expected to be part of the squad for Saturday’s home clash with Alfreton Town.

Eaden has come under pressure in recent weeks with Kettering already floundering at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League North after a run of nine matches without a win and five defeats in the last six matches.

But he is set to continue his search for fresh faces ahead of this weekend’s game.

“We have got a budget to stick to and I knew that when I came in,” Eaden said.

“It’s a budget that is manageable and doesn’t put the club under stress and that is always the most important thing above anything else.

“But it also means I can’t just go out and sign six players. It means I have to wheel and deal and I was looking at ways of trying to free some of that budget up to try to bring some new players in.

“That was why the situation with Aaron arose but the club have made it work for all of us and I am really pleased that he can be back on board with us.

“He’s experienced and he has nothing to prove when it comes to his goal record.

“It’s another option and we have also made approaches for a couple of others and we will do our best to get something done before the weekend.

“And I am also looking at trying to bring in another centre-half.

“We don’t seem to be able to defend our penalty area well enough at the moment so that is an area we have to address.

“I still believe we aren’t far away so I don’t see the need for major changes but we do need to make a couple of additions in certain areas."