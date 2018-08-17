Young's Wanderers have the 'passion and heart'

Daren Young is hoping “passion and heart” will count for plenty at Burton Park Wanderers this season.

It has been an encouraging start to the new Future Lions United Counties League Division One season at Latimer Park.

Having opened up with a thrilling 4-4 draw at league newcomers Anstey Nomads, Wanderers followed that up with a 3-1 home success over Bugbrooke last Friday night.

Young’s arrival during last season helped turn the fortunes around for a club who have struggled at the wrong end of the table in recent campaigns.

And, as they prepare for a trip to Blackstones who have a 100 per cent record after two matches, the Wanderers boss insists his team just need to “keep doing what we are doing”.

“The club has obviously been through a bad time but I felt I almost had an obligation to come in here when the chance arose,” Young said.

“When I first went into management, I got a lot of advice from Bo Patrick who is a Burton legend so when I spoke to his son Mark who is the chairman, it felt like I was repaying that debt.

“I think they had only won one match over the previous couple of seasons but over the last 13 games of last season, we put together a team that could compete.

“And now we have started this campaign really well, which is pleasing.

“It was a good draw at Anstey because we were without seven key players and then we had a couple back for the Bugbrooke game and we got a good win.

“The league is very competitive, it’s one of those divisions where anybody can beat anybody on their day.

“I think this year is going to be a tough battle for every team.

“We have a lot of passion, a lot of heart and plenty of ability in our squad so we just have to keep doing what we are doing.”

Wellingborough Town joined fellow UCL clubs Rothwell Corinthians and Desborough Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup after a replay success in midweek.

Having drawn 1-1 at Biggleswade United in the extra preliminary round last weekend, the Doughboys finished the job as goals from Jeremiah Adams, with his fourth in as many games, and Giuseppe Freitas sealed a 2-1 victory in Tuesday’s replay at the Dog & Duck.

Wellingborough will now head to Spalding United in the preliminary round while Corinthians and Desborough also face Step 4 opposition with the former travelling to Barton Rovers and the latter hosting Kempston Rovers.

This weekend's UCL fixtures

Premier Division: Desborough v Deeping, Eynesbury v Harborough, Holbeach v Kirby Muxloe, Oadby v Cogenhoe, Pinchbeck v Leicester Nirvana, Rothwell Corinthians v Peterborough Northern Star, Rugby v Boston Town, Sleaford v ON Chenecks, Wellingborough Town v Newport Pagnell, Whitworth v Daventry Town.

Division One: Aylestone Park v Lutterworth Town, Birstall United v Raunds, Blackstones v Burton Park Wanderers, Holwell Sports v Irchester, Long Buckby v Anstey Nomads, Lutterworth Athletic v Huntingdon, Melton v Sileby Rangers, Rushden & Higham v Harrowby, St Andrews v Bourne.