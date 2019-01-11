Young guns are shining in Flourmen's bid for survival

James Mallows believes a lack of fear from the youngsters in his squad could be the key in Whitworth’s survival bid in the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division.

The Flourmen were thrown a lifeline last weekend as a Cavell Jarvis goal earned them a 1-0 success over Kirby Muxloe - just their second league win of the season.

The much-needed success saw Mallows’ team move to within four points of safety, although they face the toughest of examinations on Saturday when they head to Daventry Town for a top-versus-bottom encounter.

And while the Whitworth boss knows it will be a big ask for his team to take anything from the clash with the leaders, he believes their overall prospects are looking much brighter after a further injection of youth into the squad.

“I was pleased for the lads more than anything,” Mallows said as he reflected on last weekend’s welcome win.

“I felt like it had been coming because our performances had warranted more than we were getting.

“The scorelines didn’t reflect that and I would have looked a bit silly if I’d said it but I thought we deserved a point against Wellingborough Town on Boxing Day (a 3-2 loss) and we bossed the game against Leicester Nirvana for 40 minutes and ended up losing 5-0 after some late goals.

“Before last Saturday, we had 54 points to play for and we are on our way.

“It’s obviously going to be hard this weekend but we will do what we can to get something from it and even if it is a performance then at least it will keep us progressing in the right direction.

“We have been bringing some younger lads into it again and they have done really well for us.

“At the weekend we had five teenagers in the team and the average age was around 20.

“The young lads have got no fear and that is what I hope will carry us through.

“I am not saying we are going to charge up the division but I think we are capable of doing enough to stay in it.”

Wellingborough Town made the trip to take on leaders Daventry Town on Tuesday night and returned with an excellent point after a 1-1 draw.

It was only the fourth time this season that Daventry had dropped points in the league and the Doughboys went in front through Michael Cirelli as his cross deceived the home goalkeeper.

The hosts levelled before the break thanks to a Taylor Orosz free-kick and that was how it ended.

There was no joy for Irchester United or Rushden & Higham United in Division One in midweek.

The Romans suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Bugbrooke at Alfred Street on Tuesday while the Lankies went down 2-1 to Lutterworth Athletic at Hayden Road on Wednesday with Jory Mann being on target for the hosts.

This weekend's Future Lions United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Oadby, Daventry Town v Whitworth, Eynesbury v Deeping, Holbeach v Wellingborough Town, Kirby Muxloe v Sleaford, Leicester Nirvana v Rothwell Corinthians, Newport Pagnell v Harborough, ON Chenecks v Rugby, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough, Pinchbeck v Boston Town.

Division One: Birstall United v Blackstones, Bourne v Anstey Nomads, Bugbrooke v Melton, Burton Park Wanderers v Irchester, Harrowby v Raunds, Holwell Sports v Huntingdon, Long Buckby v St Andrews, Lutterworth Town v Rushden & Higham, Sileby Rangers v Aylestone Park, Thrapston v Lutterworth Athletic.