UCL: Wanderers make it four games without defeat

Burton Park Wanderers’ recent revival continued as they made it four matches without defeat to move clear of the bottom two in Division One of the Future Lions United Counties League with a 4-0 victory over Long Buckby.

Ryan Bell and Stuart McMichael both scored twice to secure the points for Daren Young’s side.

Raunds Town were unable to follow up their fine win at Anstey Nomads as they were beaten 5-2 by another of the title-chasing teams Lutterworth Town at Kiln Park.

But bottom side Thrapston Town picked up a useful point on the road as they drew 1-1 at Bourne Town.

Elsewhere, Rushden & Higham United went down 1-0 at Anstey and Irchester United drew 3-3 at Sileby Rangers with James Ball, Nathan Heycock and Laurence Taylor on target for the Romans.

It was a bad day for the local clubs in the Premier Division.

Rock-bottom Whitworth gave high-flying Rugby Town a real run for their money at London Road and took the lead before eventually losing 2-1.

And Rothwell Corinthians’ survival hopes suffered a setback as they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Kirby Muxloe at Sergeants Lawn.

Wellingborough Town and Desborough Town, meanwhile, both suffered losses on the road to top-five opponents.

The Doughboys went down 1-0 at Pinchbeck United and Ar Tarn lost by the same scoreline at Holbeach United.