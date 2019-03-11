UCL: Wanderers and Shopmates continue the fightback

Burton Park Wanderers and Raunds Town continued their revivals at the bottom end of Division One in the Future Lions United Counties League.

Wanderers extended their unbeaten run to five matches as they took the local bragging rights with a 3-1 success at Rushden & Higham United.

Daventry Town's players celebrate a goal in the win at the R Inn Stadium

Brian Farrell gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time before the Lankies drew level thanks to an own-goal after the break.

However, Wanderers went on to secure the points thanks to two goals from Leke Shodunke.

Raunds remain second-from-bottom but picked up another fine away win as a Tai Williams brace gave them a 2-0 success at St Andrews.

Thrapston Town are still at the foot of the table after they were beaten 3-2 by Bugbrooke at Chancery Lane on Friday night.

Match action from the clash between Desborough Town and Daventry Town

Elsewhere, Irchester United lost 1-0 at title-chasing Lutterworth Town.

It was another disappointing day for the local clubs in the Premier Division as all four suffered defeats.

Rock-bottom Whitworth, who appointed Simon Anderson as their permanent manager at the end of last week, suffered another defeat as they went down 5-0 at Eynesbury Rovers.

And Rothwell Corinthians also remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table after a 1-0 home defeat to Sleaford Town.

Desborough Town were beaten 2-0 by leaders Daventry Town at the R Inn Stadium and Wellingborough Town went down 4-1 at county rivals Cogenhoe United, Jack Daldy scoring the Doughboys’ consolation.